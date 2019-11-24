Air Force football hasn’t lost in nearly two months, but its two blemishes continue to haunt.
Late Saturday night, Boise State clinched a division title, officially denying the Falcons a shot at one of their season goals. On Sunday, Navy leapfrogged the Falcons to jump into the Top 25 Coaches’ Poll — leaving the Falcons one spot shy of their first ranking since a two-week cameo in 2010.
In late September, Boise State stuffed Air Force on a key fourth down and converted a key fourth down of its own to notch a 30-19 win after trailing in the waning moments of the third quarter. Because of that loss, the Falcons can now do no better than ceding the division title to the Broncos in a tiebreaker.
In early October, the Falcons overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to lead at Navy until the Midshipmen drove for the go-ahead score with 22 seconds remaining. Because of that loss, it was Navy jumping back into the rankings Saturday after a victory over then-No. 25 Southern Methodist.
In the Associated Press poll, Navy entered at No. 24 while Air Force sits behind Iowa State, Virginia and Texas A&M among those outside the Top 25 receiving votes.
The Falcons (9-2, 6-1) will have to be content with a shot at the program’s first 11-win season (it has won 12 twice, but never finished with 11), which would require a home victory Saturday against Wyoming (7-4, 4-3) and then a win in a yet-to-be-determined bowl game.
“We’d really love to get to double digits next week, so we’re just going to focus extra hard for that,” cornerback Milton Bugg III said after a 44-22 victory at New Mexico on Saturday, Air Force’s sixth consecutive victory.
The Armed Forces Bowl (Jan. 4 and slated to be played vs. a Big Ten opponent) remains the likely destination for the Falcons, but other options remain. If Boise State plays its way into the Cotton Bowl as the Group of Five representative, the Falcons — as the clear-cut No. 2 team in the league if they beat the Cowboys — could gain consideration for the Las Vegas Bowl vs. a Pac-12 team on Dec. 21 or fill a spot in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27 that has a contingency agreement with the Mountain West if the Big 12 and Pac-12 don’t fill those spots.
Statistical updates
Air Force held onto the nation’s No. 2 ranking in rushing offense (behind Navy), while moving up to No. 2 in passing efficiency. … Receiver Geraud Sanders jumped into first place nationally in yards per reception (25.46), where he holds a sizable lead over No. 2 Antonio Gibson of Memphis (22.07). … Defensive lineman Mosese Fifita is tied for fifth in the nation with three fumble recoveries.