Bones Hyland said he spent a sleepless night at Summer League wondering what he had to do to lead the Denver Nuggets to win.
The answer came Saturday afternoon in an 89-85 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets’ rookie hit 9 of 17 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range and made a couple of late free throws to seal the win and finish with a game-high 28 points. He also added six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
“I didn’t get no sleep at all. Going down 0-3, I’m like ‘What can I do to get us a win?’” Hyland recalled.
“Whether it’s me scoring, making plays for my teammates, just because I like to put everything on my back. I got big shoulders.”
Zylan Cheatham added 15 points and 18 rebounds for the Nuggets with Bol Bol getting the afternoon off, while Caleb Agada and Zeke Nnaji hit big shots down the stretch and finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
“He gives me a different level of energy. I’ve always been a very high-energy guy, but it’s different when you see your point guard picking up, and he’s getting the crowd involved, he’s hitting shots,” Cheatham said of Hyland.
“It’s just easy to feed off that. He makes the game easy for us.”
The Nuggets, like the three previous games, fell behind early before Hyland got hot in the fourth quarter. He put the Nuggets ahead with a driving finish with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter only for Carlik Jones to tie it from the free-throw line. Cheatham nearly hit a game-winning floater, but his shot came just after the buzzer.
Hyland again got to the hoop and finished to put the Nuggets back in front during a two-minute overtime and stole the ball off a missed free throw in the final minute, giving him a second shot to seal the win. He scored his final two points from the line with three seconds left in overtime.
“He was very calm. He was very poised,” Charles Klask, Denver’s Summer League coach, said of Hyland. “He was not afraid of the moment whatsoever.”
Denver will look to close out Summer League with consecutive wins when the Nuggets play against Milwaukee on Monday.
“I just thought they fought tremendously hard and competed every possession,” Klask said.
“They definitely earned that win by any means.”