DENVER • There’s a Denver Nuggets franchise record to show for Bones Hyland’s special start to his NBA career.
With his fourth 3 of the night on Thursday, a pull-up jumper in transition midway through the second quarter, Hyland broke Jamal Murray’s franchise record for 3s made by a rookie with 116.
“It means a lot to me. I put in so much work … on my game. I’ve just been blessed to be able to shoot the ball from deep,” Hyland said afterward.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for me, but it’s not the stopping point for me. I’m definitely going to tell Mally ‘I got that.’ For sure.”
Murray, who remains without a timetable for a return after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament nearly a year ago, took to social media to congratulate the rookie, who has eight games remaining to add to his record.
“(He) broke my record with ease!,” Murray posted on his Twitter account. “Young one is special.”
Hyland’s shot has been especially dangerous of late. He’s made multiple 3-pointers in 10 of Denver’s 12 games this month. He’s shooting 50.8% from 3 in March and has increased his 3-point percentage to 37.9 for the season. After making four 3-pointers in a second consecutive game, Hyland again had the opportunity to close Thursday’s 140-130 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
“It felt good to be out there, but we didn’t close the game out good,” Hyland said.
“Just little minor mistakes, just miscommunication as a team.”
While the end result wasn’t what he was looking for, the opportunity to play the final minutes should serve him well moving forward, Nuggets coach Michael Malone believes.
“You can’t put a dollar sign on that,” Malone said. “Those experiences are invaluable for a young, maturing player.”
The 21-year-old already has a developed jumper. Malone said part of the reason Hyland closed the game with the starters is his ability to step up and hit shots regardless of the situation.
“Bones can step up and make a big shot. He’s not afraid,” Malone said.
Hyland finished Thursday’s loss with 23 points, four off his career-high. The rookie from Virginia Commonwealth University has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games. He’ll look to create some separation in the record books against Oklahoma City on Saturday. The last time Hyland faced the Thunder, he hit five of his six attempts from 3 and scored 19 points.
“His recent body of work is very impressive for a rookie,” Malone said.