If there is a wall standing between Bones Hyland and his pursuit of greatness, it’s not yet visible to the Nuggets’ rookie.
After scoring 13 or more points in Denver’s last three games, including a 27-point, 10-rebound performance in a win over the Lakers, Hyland is averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his first professional season. He has played in 32 of Denver’s 42 games, and the 22-20 Nuggets are 9-1 when he scores in double figures. The 32 games are more than he played in either of his collegiate seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University. While some players struggle with more games in shorter timeframes as their rookie season progresses, Hyland is feeling good just beyond the halfway point.
“I feel very great,” Hyland said after the Nuggets got in a rare practice Tuesday.
“I’m a hooper, so it doesn’t faze me. I don’t think I’m going to hit a wall at all because, I’m just a naturally born, gifted hooper. I just love to hoop, so I don’t think I’m going to hit a wall at all.”
Hyland will have a chance Wednesday to score in double figures in four straight games for the first time in his young career when the Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. He said the pace of the NBA game was his first adjustment. Ankle injuries and a stint in the league’s health and safety protocols made the first half of his professional debut a start-and-stop affair, but he said he’s getting more comfortable with his teammates and increasingly confident on the court.
“I just see a lot of growth in my game over the past couple of weeks,” Hyland said.
The hope is Hyland’s 14-for-28 mark from 3 over the last three games will be closer to the norm after he went 0 for 6 in the two games prior to his hot streak. The Nuggets have collectively struggled to find consistency from 3 even though coach Michael Malone likes the looks his team is creating.
“Guys just got to stay with it. I don’t want them turning down open looks,” Malone said.
“I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve been inconsistent from game to game, from half to half is that the 3-point shot has definitely been not something that we’ve been able to rely on the whole season.”
A 3-point shot with range that extends beyond the NBA 3-point line is part of Hyland’s game that appealed to the Nuggets when he was available at the No. 26 pick of last year’s draft. It’s also part of what will determine the amount of success he experiences in the league. So far, he’s a 34% shooter in the NBA, but the plan is to work through any wall and continue his progression in the second half of his rookie season.
“I want to show the world that I belong no matter who is in front of me, who is on the court. You know, I respect (the) greats,” Hyland said. “I respect greatness, but at the end of the day, I want to show the world what I have to offer. I want to be one of the greats, so when I step on the floor I want to show them that I’m going to be one those greats as well. I definitely got to keep working. I’m working my tail off to get that.”
