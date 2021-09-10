Colorado College junior goaltender Matt Vernon held back Friday and looked around for Bryan Yoon, the only senior to play most of the past three seasons for the Tigers. He wasn’t around.
And so Vernon went down the tunnel and was the first-ever Tiger on the ice for practice at Ed Robson Arena.
“The amount of effort and all the hype that’s gone into this, this beautiful building, it was truly warranted,” Vernon said. “It’s absolutely incredible.”
Happy shouts filled the air as Colorado College took its first laps. The project was announced in July 2018 and construction began in February 2020. The final touches are underway, but after six 6 a.m. practices at Air Force, the Tigers have moved into their new on-campus home.
There’s little time to stop and consider every first - or wait for Yoon - with a scrimmage against Air Force on Oct. 2 and the regular-season opener against St. Lawrence on Oct. 8.
“In preseasons, you just don’t have much time to have a lot of moments where you’re not focused on getting better,” first-year head coach Kris Mayotte said. “We mapped it out. We have 25 hours together before we play St. Lawrence.
“But to finally step out there as the head coach of the Colorado College Tigers, with the team, we feel incredibly honored that we’re the staff that gets to be a part of this."
The first practice in front of about 3,400 empty seats was energetic, if unfocused. Mayotte and his staff tried to channel the enthusiasm.
There’s a lot there to work with.
“You see guys rolling in early. They're spending time here. They're doing the extra stuff,” Mayotte said. “That’s what I think is the best gift that this thing is going to give our team, is just their ability to spend more time on what they love to do.”