Air Force withstood the first onslaught from Boise State. Not the second.
The Broncos won 78-59 late Wednesday, taking the first game of a two-game series in the Mountain West.
Boise State scored 15 consecutive points during a first-half run, but Air Force closed to within 33-31 with 1:20 left in the half. Max Rice then hit consecutive 3s to stretch the lead to eight at halftime. The Falcons never drew closer than that, as Boise State led by as many as 28 points and won its ninth consecutive game.
The Falcons were outscored 22-14 in points off turnovers, 16-8 at the free-throw line and 35-12 off the bench. The Broncos were 10-of-22 from 3-point range, while Air Force went 5 of 21.
Junior guard A.J. Walker scored 16 points to lead Air Force. His four assists also led the Falcons. Keaton Van Soelen scored 15 points with a team-high six rebounds.
Freshman Joe Octave, who had scored two points this season prior to Wednesday, have five points for the Falcons.
“I think this game’s going to help us going forward,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said during a postgame interview with 740 KVOR.
Derrick Alston Jr. led Boise State (9-1, 5-0 Mountain West) with 16 points, including an emphatic dunk in transition over Air Force’s Nikc Jackson that quickly made the rounds on social media.
The Falcons (3-6, 1-4) have suffered all of their losses by 17 or more points.