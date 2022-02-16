Boise State had the look of a team that wanted no part of an NCAA Tournament résumé-damaging road loss, or at least it shot like it.
And Air Force did nothing to disrupt that.
The Broncos shot 68.8 percent – their best in a game under longtime coach Leon Rice – and blew out the Falcons 85-59 late Wednesday night.
Boise State, ranked No. 30 by Ken Pomeroy and in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth, had dropped two of their past four games after a 14-game winning streak. But they shot 73.9 percent in the first half to open a double-digit lead.
“They just felt too comfortable,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said.
Scott pointed to himself for allowing the Falcons to lose some of the teeth from their collective defense that they had earlier in the season. The way they played Wednesday, he felt, didn’t give the Broncos angst. And it started immediately, with Marcus Shaver Jr. and Max Rice hitting too-easy 3-point shots to set a tone.
Shaver and Rice combined for 34 points.
The Falcons (10-14, 3-10 Mountain West) have now lost six in a row, the past five coming by an average of 22.6 points.
Boise State (20-6, 11-2) opened the game by hitting five consecutive shots and they closed the first half by hitting six in a row. Its 45 first-half points were the most allowed by Air Force this season.
Boise State used an 11-0 run early in the game to take a 13-5 lead. Air Force caught back up at 23-23, but the Broncos used their hot shooting to run away after that.
Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 20 points for Boise State including 18 in the first half. Coincidentally, Shaver was high school teammates in Phoenix with New Mexico’s Jaelen House, who put up 42 against the Falcons in their most recent home game.
Shaver was joined in double figures by teammates Miaden Armus (10), Lukas Milner (13) and Rice (14).
Senior A.J. Walker, who has just two home games remaining, led Air Force with 19 points. Freshman Jake Heidbreder added 18 points, including a four-point play as he hit a 3-pointer while drawing a foul.
Air Force was without starting guard Joseph Octave for the second consecutive game with a hand injury.
The slate gets no easier for the Falcons, who travel to No. 22 Wyoming on Saturday.