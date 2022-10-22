Air Force Player of the Game
Jayden Goodwin, junior safety
Air Force likely wouldn’t have been within one possession in the final minutes if not for a play from Jayden Goodwin that turned a likely Boise State scoring opportunity into a turnover.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green threw to Stefan Cobb at the Air Force 18-yard line. Cobb looked to have made the catch, but Goodwin hit him hard at the waist and the ball popped in the air, where Michael Mack II intercepted it.
“He threw it, I couldn’t get there in time to get an interception, so I knew I had to jar the ball loose or try my best and stay legal and clean on that play,” Goodwin said. “I just heard the crowd yelling, then I looked up and saw the ball in the air. I was pretty happy.”
Goodwin also led Air Force with nine tackles and helped the defense keep Boise State out of the end zone after a first-quarter touchdown.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Boise State’s rushing defense
The Broncos hadn’t faced a top-40 rushing offense, so it was difficult to gauge just how good that aspect of its defense – rated No. 2 overall in college football entering this week – actually was. Well, it’s good. Boise State held Air Force to 175 rushing yards, only the second time this season the Falcons’ top-ranked rushing offense failed to reach 200 yards. Air Force’s 3.5 yards per carry was a season-low and its five punts matched a season-high.
Stopping the Boise State passing game
Boise State entered with all kinds of momentum as a running team, featuring quarterback Taylen Green and running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. Air Force handled that. The Broncos ran for 115 yards (2.9 yards per carry). But the passing game came through, with Green, a freshman, throwing for a career-high 232 yards, helping the Broncos to nine first downs through the air.
Air Force’s big plays
The Falcons had a string of memorable plays in their four victories over Boise State in the past nine years. This game set up to have more. A game-winning drive could have been iconic, kept alive because two players from Boise State wore the same number on a punt, then a potential go-ahead touchdown in the final 2 minutes. But, alas, that play didn’t materialize.
By the Numbers
-1
Air Force’s total offense through the first quarter.
1
Brad Roberts’ rank among fullbacks on Air Force’s all-time rushing list. He passed John Kershner (2,726 yards). Roberts now has 2,756, the fifth-most overall in program history. Roberts also moved into a tie for sixth on the all-time touchdown list when he scored his 31st, matching the total from Shaun Carney.
3
Rushing yards for Boise State running back Kaden Dudley, a Palmer Ridge graduate on his lone carry, the first of his career, that come close to his Monument home.
4
Cornerbacks who have started games for Air Force this year. Sophomore Trey Williams drew his first start opposite Eian Castonguay. Jamari Bellamy and Michael Mack II have also started at corner this season.
10
Home losses for Air Force since the start of the 2014 season (in 50 games). Three of those losses have come against Boise State.