So outdoor professional hockey is coming to Colorado Springs. The Colorado Avalanche will host a team to be determined at Falcon Stadium as part of the National Hockey League Stadium Series on Feb. 15, 2020.
Notre Dame hosted this year’s Stadium Series game between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. The No. 6 Irish will take over that rink on Saturday to host Michigan. And lest we forget, Colorado College and Denver took advantage of the Stadium Series ice at Coors Field in 2016, competing in the Battle on Blake the week before the Avalanche took on the Detroit Red Wings.
Why not, right? It’s there. Gotta make all that work count.
There have been some rumblings about whether Air Force will take advantage of this rare opportunity and host a game of its own at the football stadium. It’s important to note that this announcement just came from the NHL a few days ago, and neither local team has confirmed anything.
All we can do at this point is theorize.
Air Force vs. Army?
This would pump up an already competitive rivalry. Army provides Air Force’s most heated conference rivalry, and it would be a fitting on-campus matchup. Aside from one 5-1 outlier, last year’s games were close, especially the pair of 1-0 decisions that extended a playoff series and decided who was headed to the Atlantic Hockey Final Four, respectively. A pair of 4-2 wins earlier this season had Air Force on cloud nine.
Air Force vs. Denver?
This would likely be a mismatch. Denver is 38-4-1 all-time against Air Force in a series that dates back to 1972. But the recent national champions would bring extra attention and star power to Falcon Stadium.
Air Force vs. Colorado College?
The most obvious choice, perhaps, is the in-city rivalry. Colorado College and Air Force are set to play twice next season. A trophy could change hands, upping the stakes. And the competition got a boost this year after years of Air Force domination. It’s nonconference, and Colorado College just got its outdoor opportunity a few years ago. There would be no Battle on Blake holdovers — the current seniors were freshmen in 2016.
Which would you like to see most?