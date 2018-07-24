Et tu, Colin?
Colorado Springs native Colin Staub will captain the Denver Pioneers this season. Originally named an assistant captain in June, he earned the upgrade after Logan O’Connor signed a a two-year, entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
Jarid Lukosevicius, Tyson McLellan and Ian Mitchell will serve as alternates on a Pioneers team that has been gutted by the NHL this summer.
“There has been a strong tradition of great captains to come before me and I can only hope to fill their shoes,” Staub said in a team release. “With such a strong coaching staff and leadership group, our team is very excited to face the challenges that lie ahead and I am looking forward to doing what I can to help our team face them.”
A rising senior, Staub has recorded 51 points (22-29-51) and six penalty minutes in 117 career games. He had 22 points (7-15-22) and two penalty minutes in 41 games last season.
He put up a goal and an assist in four regular-season games against Colorado College last season and added an assist in the playoffs.
Staub played for the Pikes Peak Miners of the North American Prospects Hockey League for three seasons and won a league championship before making the jump to the North American Hockey League.
Denver meets Colorado College for the first time with the Gold Pan Trophy on the line Jan. 18.