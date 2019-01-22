DENVER — There’s delightful irony to Larry Walker’s sudden, enlightened leap from Hall of Fame dreamer to on-the-doorstep candidate.
At the risk of jinxing it, Walker very well could become the first Rockies player to enter the Hall of Fame — and in describing the possibility as "surreal," he said this was never part of his plan.
“It was playing in the Stanley Cup finals, not on a Hall of Fame ballot,” said Walker, a hockey player as a kid growing up in British Columbia.
And there’s irony to how Walker has ascended on voters’ lists. Credit this one to baseball analytics. While the old guard downplays the numbers game, here's a member that could benefit from more information and clearer context. Walker went from earning 34.1 percent of the vote in 2018 to 54.6 percent of the vote in 2019. (Seventy-five percent gets you in.)
What’s with his jump to the doorstep?
The Rockies’ recent success can’t hurt, shining a positive light on a franchise that’s long been forgotten. And a log jam of worthy candidates — from Jim Thome to Pudge Rodriguez to Trevor Hoffman — has been flushed through. But how voters view statistics is changing, and Walker’s 73 wins above replacement is equaled by only four non-Hall of Famers, including Pete Rose.
"I remember telling somebody a couple weeks ago about a 'BWar,'" Walker said, citing a stat that, to my knowledge, doesn't exist.
“I’m kind of clueless on all those things,” he said Tuesday night on a conference call.
An outfielder as devastating with his glove as his bat, Walker is no shoo-in for the 2020 ballot, which will be known as Derek Jeter's year. But Walker figures to be directly in the mix for a phone call. Nothing in sports spurs action like a deadline. Next year is his final year of eligibility.
“The jump was very gratifying, rewarding. I was quite pleased with that,” Walker said. “I don’t know if it’s enough to make that final leap next year. Probably not, in all honesty. (But) to see the way the needle moved this year was pretty incredible. I’m obviously thankful for that.”
They come along so rarely their presence is impossible to forget. For Colorado teens of the '90s, Chauncey Billups had it. Amy Van Dyken had it. Darnell McDonald had it. Roy Halladay had it as much, if not more, than anyone.
The late “Doc” Halladay was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The Arvada West graduate will join Wasson’s Goose Gossage as the two native Coloradans in Cooperstown, in a Class of 2019 that includes Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina and Edgar Martinez. Quite a class.
Halladay was all class, a fact forgotten by the poor kids charged with facing him at A-West. He won the 1994 Class 6A state title there. He had 105 strikeouts with a 0.55 ERA as a senior there. No player has brought more recognition to Colorado high school baseball than Halladay did. And the year before Halladay is inducted into the Hall of Fame, Thomas Jefferson High's Kyle Freeland took fourth in NL Cy Young voting.
“Being a Denver kid myself it was amazing to see what Roy Halladay did with a baseball and now he is Denver’s first Hall of Famer!” Freeland tweeted.
“Doc” is in the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. “Walk” must wait for his last.