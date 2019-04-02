Yoon nabs another honor
Colorado College freshman defenseman Bryan Yoon was named to the all-CHN Rookie Team on Tuesday. He’s one of three representatives from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference on the all-College Hockey News teams.
The other two are from St. Cloud State — forward Patrick Newell and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt. Omaha’s Taylor Ward, who beat Yoon out for conference rookie of the year, was not on the list.
Yoon, from Parker, had 26 points (3 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games for Colorado College, first among rookie defensemen in the NCHC and third in the country. He also blocked 65 shots.
Bergh scores in first professional game
Former CC co-captain Mason Bergh made an immediate impact for the Ontario Reign.
Bergh, wearing No. 46 for the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate, tipped in a shot on the power play 5:33 into the first period of his first professional game against the Stockton Heat on Sunday.
Trevor Gooch made his debut for the Reading Royals on Saturday night against the Wheeling Nailers.