There were a bunch. And among the Broncos' top offseason priorities were a new coach, quarterback, offensive tackle and defensive back.
Check, check, check, check.
Can Joe Flacco, Ja'wuan James and Kareem Jackson return the Broncos to the playoffs?
TBD.
After trading for Flacco, John Elway and Co. swung a couple more juicy moves on Monday. They reportedly agreed to a deal with James, a former Dolphins lineman, and a deal with Jackson, a Texans defensive back. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contracts include $55 million in guarantees. How was your day?
James is expected to sign the richest contract in league history for a right tackle — $52 million over four years. Jackson, who met Phillip Lindsay last season, will sign with the Broncos for $33 million over three years and should be the type of hard-hitting defender who excels with coach Vic Fangio.
Free agents can sign with their new teams and make it official on Wednesday.