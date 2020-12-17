Hugo Blixt, Brian Hawkinson and Bryan Yoon keep running into each other.
Playing for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm in Kearney, Neb., Hawkinson and Yoon were roommates with the same billet family while Yoon and Blixt were defensive partners. They all went their separate ways for college — Yoon to Colorado College, Blixt to Boston University and Hawkinson to Miami.
Fast forward more than two years to Dec. 8, 2020. Hawkinson and Blixt are the ones rooming together. Blixt and Yoon are partnered again. And all three are wearing yellow and gold on the Colorado College bench.
“Now we’re back together here for junior year,” Blixt said. “That’s really fun.”
Blixt and Hawkinson opted to transfer with two seasons of eligibility left. Hawkinson, whose parents live in Centennial, stayed within the National Collegiate Hockey Conference but got the chance to come home. Blixt, who moved to Kearney from his native Sweden in 2016, went on to play nearly every BU game his freshman season but was pushed out of a loaded defensive corps.
In both cases, Yoon — Hawkinson’s best friend and fellow former Colorado Thunderbird — was only a phone call away.
Through transferring, they both sought more ice time and bigger roles. In five games as Tigers, that has certainly been the case. Hawkinson (one assist) has been playing on the second line with Troy Conzo and Ben Copeland and Blixt has been all over the ice, nearly eclipsing his career shot total (13) and blocking 11 shots.
Josiah Slavin’s year with the Tri-City Storm also intersected with the others’ time there. Hawkinson estimates he knew half the Tigers when he arrived, which made for a smooth transition.
He and Blixt may be new, but their experience elsewhere has helped a young roster.
“That was definitely something coach (Mike) Haviland made clear to me, that I was going to be a trusted player in this lineup,” Hawkinson said. “That’s what I wanted, I wanted a bigger opportunity. I know I have what it takes to help the team win.”
Hawkinson called himself a role guy who makes good decisions with the puck from anywhere in the lineup. Meanwhile, Blixt is getting the chance to be the two-way, big-moment defenseman he wants to be.
“After not playing a ton at Boston University and not really being given much of a chance there, to see him come here and step into the best league in college hockey and play a lot of minutes right away and have a big impact, it’s cool to see,” Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson started chirping when Colorado College took on his old team, Miami, on Tuesday. The Tigers (2-2-1) elevated their play in the third period of a scoreless game and came away with a 4-1 victory.
“That’s the one I was looking forward to the most,” Hawkinson said. “I obviously wanted to have the best game that I’ve had and to come out of there with a win. So it was good that the guys got that done with me.”
The win was CC’s second straight. There are three games remaining in the Omaha pod, beginning with one against St. Cloud State (4-3-0, T-3rd NCHC on Thursday) after two days off.
“This league, it’s honestly anyone’s game,” Hawkinson said. “If a team has confidence and a little streak going, they’re a tough team to beat, no matter who it is.”
The Storm contingent is playing a big part. Familiarity is benefitting them on the ice and at home, where dishes may or may not be in the sink.
“It happens, I’m not gonna lie. He might want to chip in a little bit more with those dishes," Blixt said of his roommate.
“But it’s a team game in the household as well, and I think we fit each other pretty well and help each other out there.”