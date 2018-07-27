When listening to the joy in Charles King’s voice, it’s hard to believe that just nine years ago King was battling homelessness following a tussle with prostate cancer and hereditary acute glaucoma which left him blind.
At 59 years old, King took up powerlifting as a way to beat back the ensuing depression and his diabetes.
King, 68, trains at a gym in Flourtown, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia. He and six other blind athletes will compete in the 17th annual Rocky Mountain State Games powerlifting events Saturday and Sunday at the National Strength and Conditioning Association building near The Broadmoor World Arena.
He’s racked up many accolades since taking up powerlifting in 2009, most notably becoming the oldest visually impaired powerlifter to represent the United States in international competition. In 2012, he set a world record for deadlift en route to winning a gold medal at the International Blind Sports Federation’s World Games. He lifted 407 pounds.
“We all aren’t champions but we prove that blind people can do courageous and magnificent things,” King said.
He isn’t the only one with a comeback tale, 41-year-old Ron Fox will be competing this weekend as well. Fox lost his vision after an altercation with police in 2011. Since then, he’s taking up weightlifting and began powerlifting last year.
Coming from Tallahassee, Fla., this is his first visit to the state games.
Brimming with enthusiasm, he doesn’t even want people to tell him how much weight they’re putting on his barbells during the competition.
“I don’t want to know what’s on the bar, when I lift, then you can tell me afterward,” Fox said.
Both men are a part of the the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes, an organization dedicated to improving lives of the blind and visually impaired and combating negative stereotypes about blind and disabled people. The events at the state games will serve as the association’s national championships.
Of the seven athletes participating, three of them are veterans, including King who is a post-Vietnam veteran. His journey to powerlifting began after he was found lying on a steam vent on the streets of Philadelphia, frostbitten from his knees to his feet. He was taken to the VA medical center where he was offered services that helped him go to college, learn Braille and find powerlifting.
King lifts raw, meaning no belts or knee braces and trains two days a week visualizing his balance and form on his bench press, squat and deadlift.
“Each time I lift it requires 110 percent concentration. From my brain to my body,” he said.
This weekend he hopes to surpass his best deadlift of 352 pounds at these state games by lifting 375. He’s confident he’ll make it assuming his diabetes doesn’t act up.
Even so, he’s long removed from the place he was nine years ago and the most rewarding part of his journey is being able to beat depression that mounted while he was overweight and sick.
“I’m hoping that people that read my story will be able to say to themselves, life is a song worth living and the only way to really enjoy life is to find a goal that will give you a sense of accomplishment,” King said.