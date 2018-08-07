Stan Mikita, arguably the greatest player in Blackhawks history, died Tuesday after a long illness. He was 78.
“There are no words to describe our sadness over Stan’s passing,” the team said in a statement. “He meant so much to the Chicago Blackhawks, to the game of hockey, and to all of Chicago.”
Mikita lived life the way he played the game of hockey. He did it his way and he never stopped caring about what he did.
“He was more prepared than anybody I ever played with,” said Dale Tallon, executive vice-president and general manager of the Florida Panthers, remembering the years they spent together skating for the Blackhawks.
“His preparation was impeccable. His style of play was unique. He had great skills and drive and passion. He was hard-working. He was unselfish.
“He was a superstar.”
The little man from the little town of Sokolice in what then was Czechoslovakia and went on to become one of the biggest superstars of the National Hockey League died surrounded by his family.
In January 2015, a statement released by Mikita’s family said he had been “diagnosed with Lewy body dementia,” a progressive disease with symptoms similar to those of Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.
Like Ernie Banks of the Cubs and Walter Payton of the Bears, Mikita spent his entire professional career in Chicago and is remembered as one of its sports icons.
“I’d just as soon be remembered as an athlete who was part of the community,” he told former Tribune columnist Bob Verdi. “Chicago, after all, is my home.”
During his 22 years with the Blackhawks he played in 1,394 regular-season games and became the franchise’s all-time leading regular-season scorer with 1,467 points on 541 goals and 926 assists, also a team record. In the goal-scoring category he ranks No. 2 on the team’s all-time list, second only to his junior hockey and Hawk teammate Bobby Hull.
Hall extension ‘high priority’ for Devils soon
Taylor Hall is eligible to sign a contract extension with the New Jersey Devils on July 1, 2019, and owner Josh Harris said keeping the 26-year-old forward will be a top priority next offseason.
“High. The highest,” Harris told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday, per NHL.com. “He’s committed, he’s authentic, he is an amazing player. He’s a guy you build around. ... Taylor is definitely going to be front and center, so it will definitely be a high priority. I hope I’m working with Taylor for a long time.”
Hall finished sixth in the League in scoring last season (93 points), setting NHL career highs in goals (39), assists (54) and points, and became the first Devils player to win the Hart Trophy as MVP. He also set NHL career highs in rating (plus-14), power-play points (37), power-play goals (13), game-winning goals (seven), shots on goal (278) and shooting percentage (14.0).
Known for his easy skating style, deceptive moves, and stickhandling guile, he had an uncanny ability to set up scoring chances for his teammates and he excelled at winning faceoffs.