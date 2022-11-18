One bad bounce shifted the momentum in Friday’s game between Colorado College and No. 4 St. Cloud State.
With the game scoreless and CC on the power play in the second period, SCSU’s Brendan Bushy fired the puck from behind the defensive blue line for what was intended to be a clear.
That clear turned into a goal. The puck took a weird bounce in front of CC goalie Kaidan Mbereko and floated into the back of the net.
The Huskies scored two more goals in the third period and skated away with a 3-1 win.
“It happens,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “You see it in the NHL all the time. It was an unfortunate bounce.”
Not much happened in the first 30 minutes of game time.
Mbereko kept SCSU in check despite the Huskies logging 15 shots in the first period. The Huskies had two power plays but didn’t convert on either.
The problem? SCSU’s Jaxon Castor was equally great. Castor made 16 saves in the first two periods to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead after two periods.
CC had a few power plays in the first two periods but struggled to maintain possession on the advantage. The Tigers mustered only one shot on their first two power plays.
“We couldn’t win a face-off,” Mayotte said. “I thought that was a trend for the whole night. I didn’t feel like we won anything on the O-zone. That was a big part.”
The scoreless stalemate allowed SCSU to take the first lead of the game on the bizarre bounce play.
But the Tigers didn’t let it sink them.
Trailing 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, CC scored just a few minutes in off the stick of Noah Laba to tie the game.
The Tigers steadily saw more and more chances around the net after Laba’s goal, but none of them got through.
A few minutes after Laba’s goal, SCSU had an answer. Dylan Anhorn scored from the left side, giving the Huskies the lead back.
If not for Bushy’s weird second-period goal, that would’ve just been the equalizer. And it would’ve made CC’s strategy different in the last few minutes.
But that’s all hypothetical — and that’s just part of hockey.
The deficit forced CC to pull Mbereko with over a minute left, and the Huskies scored on the empty net to seal their win.
Though the scoreboard doesn’t show it, Mayotte applauded the Tigers for putting together a better effort in the second half of the game.
“I thought our response to it was the right one,” the coach said. “We were passive in the first half of the game but much better in the second half. It was unfortunate we could only do it for half the game, but I give credit to (St. Cloud State).”
The loss marks the Tigers’ first Friday home loss of the year.
Colorado College will go for revenge and a series split on Saturday in an unfamiliar position. Though it’s a new spot, the Tigers’ mentality remains the same.
“Days of the week don’t matter; the way it happens doesn’t matter,” Mayotte said. “We’ll show areas that we need to clean up and we’ll show things that we did well and things that we need to do well again to give ourselves a chance.”