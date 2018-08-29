Junior offensive lineman Connor Vikupitz stood on the Air Force football practice field, positioned perfectly for visual aids to emphasize his point.
To his east was the football weight room, where the goal is generally to add pounds of muscle. To his west was the Cadet Gymnasium, where the required physical tests generally favor those carrying fewer pounds.
“They want you to live both of these lives,” Vikupitz said. “They want you to be a Division I athlete, but they also want you to be able to do all this body-weight stuff like you would if you were 150 pounds. It’s kind of hard to play both sides.”
A policy change has made it easier for players like the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Vikupitz to straddle those two worlds.
The Adjusted Athletic Assessment (AAA) was approved by the commandant in spring 2018 “to alter fitness testing requirements for a select group of cadet-athletes whose sport requires them to maintain weights outside of USAFA standards for athletic performance reasons,” according to a revised academy policy provided to The Gazette.
For cadets approved by body-fat adjustment waivers and a physical education committee, a 600-meter run has been replaced by a 40-yard shuttle run and pull-ups can be swapped out with a flexed arm hang in which the athlete begins in a position with their chin above the bar and they must hold that — an option that used to be made available only to women.
The other aspects of the Personal Fitness Test (PFT) — standing long jump, situps and pushups — remain unchanged.
Qualifying cadets will also see the aerobic components of their tests modified, with a 2-kilometer walk being introduced as an option instead of the 1.5-mile run.
While qualifying cadets will now be allowed to use the AAA standards for PFTs during their time at the academy, they will still have to pass the same component fitness assessment as everyone else to graduate and be commissioned.
The Gazette sent inquiries to Army and Navy to see if other service academies have provisions to assist their bigger athletes, but no information was provided. Navy regulations allow a bicycle test to be used as a medical alternative to a 1.5-mile run, and sources indicate that has been used for linemen.
An Air Force source with knowledge of service academy testing said all three academies “have adjustments to their fitness assessments for athletic performance reasons,” but each then requires the passage of tests specific to their branch at graduation.
The policy shift at Air Force has brought immediate results, particularly on the offensive line, which coach Troy Calhoun calls “the ultimate development position in the ultimate development sport.”
The five offensive linemen operating with the first team in Monday’s practice averaged 286 pounds — up 4 pounds from the 282 average from last year’s season finale. It’s worth noting that these weights are difficult to track, as four players The Gazette has asked for current weights reported figures at least 5 pounds — and in one case 15 pounds — heavier than those listed on the most recent roster.
It’s not that Air Force suddenly began recruiting larger frames, an adjustment it has made consistently over the past four or five years. But now it can manage that weight differently in the offseason.
“We can stay on the heavier side and not have to worry about dropping 20 pounds to pass that and then getting back up to where you want to be for the season,” said 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle Scott Hattok, who noted that he was not among those exempted from the full test.
“I think the biggest thing is the emphasis in the weight room. This offseason we definitely emphasized strength and numbers. You stay on the heavier side you can push more weight, get stronger, instead having to drop weight. Lifting and running and doing the PFT are two totally different things. So instead of having to weigh passing the PFT, you can emphasize the weight room, stay heavier, stay stronger.”
Calhoun has downplayed the increase in size for Air Force, insisting that any changes haven’t represented a relative climb within the overall growth of bodies in college football.
“By and large, linemen are probably 18 pounds bigger than they were 25 years ago,” Calhoun said. “It’s never an instant jump, it’s just not.”
Asked how the change in test requirements among his bigger players might impact the team, Calhoun again played it down.
“I think the key is you just want to make sure you have great strength. It’s not what you weigh, it’s the power with which you play,” Calhoun said. “It’s being extremely fit so you have tremendous stamina. And to have great quickness, too. It’s all those areas.”
For the players benefiting from more lenient standards, the impact is very real.
“I was able to pass it before,” Vikupitz said, “but it’s definitely a lot nicer.”