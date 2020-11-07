Sam Noyer and Jarek Broussard's first starts - and Karl Dorrell’s Colorado coaching debut - were worth the wait.
Colorado’s new starting quarterback, Noyer, and Broussard, the Buffaloes’ primary running back with Alex Fontenot injured, led the Buffaloes to a 48-42 win over UCLA Saturday’s in Boulder after both waited for years to get their chance.
“It felt great,” Noyer said. “Getting the first start under my belt with the win, it was a fun game for sure. There are some things we need to clean up but overall it was a great experience.”
Noyer was buried on the quarterback depth chart behind Steven Montez and others for his first few seasons in Boulder before moving to defense last year in search of playing time. He entered the transfer portal but decided to return to Boulder after talking with recently promoted offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. In his first career start at quarterback, Noyer passed for more than 250 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 64 yards and another score.
“This is definitely vindication for him,” Dorrell said. “He believed he was a quarterback, but he did an unselfish thing (for the team) a year ago and moved to safety. Then, finally, he’s back to playing the position he wants to play and wanted to play at the very beginning. So for him to play the type of game he played today in his first start, very proud of him.”
Broussard suffered consecutive knee injuries that ended his first two seasons in Boulder before they started. Saturday, he turned his first start into 187 yards and three touchdowns, which helped the Buffaloes to a 35-7 lead in the first half.
“He hasn’t played in a while and for him to have the game he had and the confidence and how hard he ran, that just tells you a lot about what I’ve expressed to you guys in training camp,” Dorrell said. “He was having a great camp, so consistent, so effective, so efficient. You saw all that today.”
Though he had to leave for what looked like cramps after 33 touches in the season opener, Broussard said he could’ve played another quarter if needed thanks in part to his offensive line’s performance.
“Man, shoutout to my hogs. They really did a good job tonight, opening up the holes,” Broussard said.
“If the hole’s that big, it’s not that hard to run through it.”
Broussard and Noyer’s big games created enough offense for the Buffaloes to hold onto the win despite UCLA’s 28-point second half in Dorrell’s first game as Colorado’s head coach. He waited more than 10 years for another head coaching job after he was fired by UCLA, his alma mater, after the 2007 regular season but said there was nothing extra emotion playing his former team.
“I haven’t been on UCLA’s sideline in over 13 years,” Dorrell said. “I’ve been on four or five different stops since then, so there wasn’t any emotional reaction from my standpoint.”
In the end, it was all about Noyer and Broussard’s big debuts.
“Both those guys that we just talked about,” Dorrell said, “well-deserved accolades for their first performance.”