DENVER — Moriah Nelson was 3 when she was charged with her first homework assignment.

She got it from her mom: Memorize the walk-up song for every Rockies player who comes to bat.

“And to this day, however many years later, every time I hear ‘Crazy Train,’ all I can think about is, Larrrr-y Walkkk-er,” Moriah said.

Life as a Rockies fan is no joke. It hurts more than it helps, stings more than it stuns. With all-world third baseman Nolan Arenado signaling he’s had enough of the front office and wants a one-way ticket out of town, it's time the Rockies do right by the diehards who pack the park.

Fire general manager Jeff Bridich.

Tuesday afternoon I joined 50 Rockies fans at a watch party at Blake Street Tavern to celebrate Walker becoming the first Rockies player elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. There was laughter, anxiety, bewilderment and tears.

And that was just for the Arenado discussion.

On a day that should have been reserved for honoring Walker, who earned 76.6 percent of the vote (needing 75 percent), Rockies fans were disgusted by the news Arenado wants out. Arenado informed MLB.com reporter Thomas Harding, a Gazette alum, he’s finished with Bridich’s Rockies: "There’s a lot of disrespect from people there that I don’t want to be a part of. You can quote that," Arenado told Harding.

And you can quote my 50-ish friends who gathered in LoDo: Bridich must go. It's one thing to run a tight ship. It’s another to alienate franchise all-timers Troy Tulowitzki and Arenado to the point they swear your name or want out.

Leave it to the Rockies to mess up the day that one of their own earns entry into baseball's Hall of Fame. Even one of their finest moments arrived with a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the team. Come Opening Day, if Bridich is still here and Arenado is not, how will that sit with the paying customers at Coors Field?

“This is a beautiful day to be a Rockies fan. Larry’s our first one,” said Colorado native Taylor Disney, who wiped tears of joy into a No. 33 jersey as Walker's name was announced.

After a pause, he added: “But at the same time you’re thinking about Nolan. I want to keep him. I want to keep him here forever. I think he’s the greatest third baseman ever. It sucks. But that’s the life of a Rockies fan. We chose to live it."

Who’s right and wrong in a Bridich vs. Arenado grudge match that’s custom-made for the age of Twitter? Yes. How the GM has failed to keep an open line of communication with a quarter-billion-dollar investment is baffling. And when it comes to Arenado, if you guys give me $260 million I will never feel disrespected. Promise.

But the next move boils down to which man gives the Rockies a better chance to win its first National League West title. Make mine the seven-time Gold Glove winner whose No. 28 can be seen on thousands of fans at 20th and Blake.

“It makes me so sad to think about not having Nolan. He's like Todd. He's like Larry,” said Stacie Nelson, a Rockies lifer who assigned that brilliant homework to her daughter, Moriah.

Shoot, I’m doing it again. Tuesday was about Walker, a hockey player from British Columbia, who learned baseball's rules in a fast-pitch softball league. Walker told the wonderful story of how he became educated on tagging up on a fly ball: Sprinting from first to third, Walker heard a coach yell, “Larry, you have to go back to first!” So he ran directly across the diamond, over the pitcher’s mound, back to first base.

“I already touched second. Why do I have to go back and touch it again?” he said.

Walker made the cut in his final year of eligibility by only six votes — the Hall of Fame version of Matt Holliday’s head-first slide in Game 163. And all that matters is both touched home.

“I think I uttered the words, ‘Oh, (bleep).’ Then maybe, ‘Oh my god.’ Then I answered the phone,” Walker said.

Walker was a five-time All-Star, seven-time Gold Glove winner, the only Rockies player to be named National League MVP — and his greatest accomplishment was overcoming the stigma of Coors Field. He will be joined in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26 by Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who came one vote shy of unanimous election. Seriously, who doesn’t vote for Derek Jeter? Hall of Fame voters are so weird.

So is being a Rockies fan. Within 24 hours of learning your future Hall of Famer is angry enough to want out, your first Hall of Famer goes in. It’s an emotional existence they learn young.

“I can still remember all the walk-up songs from that era. “Sledgehammer” (Dante Bichette)... “Crazy Train”...” Moriah said.

The Rockies will retire Walker’s No. 33 jersey on April 19. Do you know who they’re playing that day? It’s the Cardinals, ahem, one of the teams reportedly in trade talks for Arenado. Can you imagine the emotions if Arenado’s wearing red?

Rockies fans can.

Is this a good time to mention Rockies Fan Fest is Saturday?

“I played a whole tee-ball season without winning a single game. We lost 19-1 — with a mercy rule!” said Drew Creasman, the baseball writer at theDNVR.com. “Being a Rockies fan is like that.”