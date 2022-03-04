FILE - A scrolling video board with basketball scores is reflected in the ceiling of the DraftKings sportsbook in Atlantic City, N.J., on Nov. 20, 2018. In an action made public on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, New Jersey gambling regulators fined DraftKings $150,000 for allowing a Florida man to make online bets from his home by using a friend in New Jersey to place them for him, in violation of New Jersey's ban on proxy betting. .