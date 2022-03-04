Sports Betting DraftKings Fine

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Colorado Division of Gaming issued an industry bulletin suspending betting on Russian and Belarusian governing bodies, leagues, evens and players from the Official Sports Betting Catalog of Events and Wagers, officials announced Friday. 

The suspension goes in effect 5 p.m. Saturday and will remain indefinitely. The full list of suspended entries are listed in the bulletin and sports betting operations are expected to comply with the directive.

Some of the suspended entities include the Russian and Belarussian Federations, the Ice Hockey Federation of Russia, the Belarusian Ice Hockey Association and the Russian Football Union among others.

