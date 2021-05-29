The NBA postseason continues on Sunday with an all-day slate of action. With four games on tap, there is a lot to break down when it comes to both DFS and betting aspects. Let’s see what stands out, shall we?
Let’s start with the New York Knicks, who now find themselves down 2-1 in their series against the Atlanta Hawks. A huge reason why they are trailing is the poor shooting from Julius Randle, who is shooting just 24.1% from the field through the first three games. That has to change in order for New York to turn things around, and it needs to change its offensive scheme. Through the first three games, Randle is averaging just one post-up per game, which is odd considering he averaged 4.6 post-ups per game during the regular season. Instead, Randle is often isolating at the top of the key and settling for tough midrange shots. I think the Knicks get back to playing through Randle in the post and I think he delivers, scoring over his implied line of 22.5 points here in Game 4.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics got a huge game from Jayson Tatum on Friday night, as the young star scored 50 points in a must-win game over the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum finally got it going, and both teams shot the ball extremely well. The over/under opened up at 229 points for Game 4, and I am siding with the over. Two of the three games have gone over this line, and if Tatum has figured things out, this series has so many star scorers that points should come in a hurry like they did on Friday night. Especially with this game being in Boston, give me the over this evening.
Finally, let’s go to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers series, where Deandre Ayton has impressed. Through the first three games, Ayton is averaging 21.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, while shooting over 80% from the field. He’s been consistently logging 40 minutes to combat the size of Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond in the Los Angeles frontcourt, and despite his great play, his points line only opened up at 15.5. I’m taking the over, as he’s eclipsed that mark comfortably in all three games, while averaging nearly six points per game from the post during that span. He’s also scored 20-plus points in all three games while only making one free throw so far this series.