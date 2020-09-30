Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using the tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total and prop picks for the week’s Thursday night game. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. Here’s where I’m stacking greenbacks on Broncos/Jets.
PICK: NY Jets ML (-104, DraftKings) — Forget The Pear of Anguish, The Rack or the Iron Maiden, if television existed during Medieval times, Broncos/Jets would be the most unbearable form of torture. It features a matchup most ideal for the XFL — Brett Rypien versus Sam Darnold. How memorable.
The Jets are an abomination offensively, ranking last in total yards per game (263.7) and points per game (12.3), but Denver’s weakened secondary presents a ripe opportunity for Darnold. He currently ranks QB25 in adjusted completion percentage. However, his 125.0 passer rating on passes beyond 20 yards suggests he could find success against a secondary that’s allowed 285.7 pass yards per game and a 7:1 TD:INT split to signal callers. Toss in Denver’s myriad issues on offense and Adam Gase in a win-or-get-(bleep)-canned contest gets the best of his former employer.
Total: Under 40 (-110, DraftKings) — As the old adage goes, “life is too short to bet unders.” That may be the case, but in terms of this matchup featuring various immovable objects, the under applies. As discussed above, the Jets are a traveling comedy troupe offensively. The Broncos, however, aren’t much better, tickling the funny bone to the tune of 289.3 total yards per game and 15.0 points per contest. Without much firepower on either side, the under hits for the 25th time in Denver’s last 36 games. Please, someone, pass me the entire bottle of tequila.
Prop: Sam Darnold 1.5 pass TDs (+190, William Hill) — OVER. Plus odds for Darnold on pass TDs against Denver’s flimsy secondary is a gift from the gambling gods. Seriously, with Jamison Crowder, who practiced on a limited basis earlier this week, potentially back, the former Trojan is going to wield a sharpened short sword. The Broncos have yielded at least two vertical scores in every game thus far. Bank on the streak extending to four. DBs Michael Ojemudia, Bryce Callahan and Essang Bassey have given up a combined 116.9 passer rating to their assignments.
Super Bonus Prop: KJ Hamler 35.5 receiving yards (-110, William Hill) — OVER. Beneath the surface, the slippery rookie is a smoldering volcano waiting to explode. He’s WR2 in average cushion (8.6) and WR13 in average intended air yards per target (15.6). With 12 targets over his past two games, he’s on the precipice of a breakout. The Jets are the perfect foe to accomplish just that.
Defensively, the Jets have yielded 7.6 pass yards per attempt, though, due to teams running down their throats protecting lopsided leads, they’ve given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to WRs. Splitting time between the slot and outside, look for Hamler to attract ample targets from Rypien. His primary assignments, Brian Poole and Blessaun Austin, have allowed a 70.6% catch percentage on the year.
