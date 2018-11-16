Colorado College shed some ugly zeros Friday night against Miami — the one sitting conspicuously next to co-captain Mason Bergh’s name on the stat sheet, and the one representing the team’s conference wins.
Alex Leclerc made 29 saves and freshman Erik Middendorf scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory on Friday night at The Broadmoor World Arena.
“They’re a good team, nationally ranked (20 in uscho.com poll), and we want to show we can hang with anyone,” Bergh said.
Coming off a point-per-game season and centering a fully returning top line everyone in the conference was talking about, this wasn’t the start Bergh wanted or expected.
While the entire line hasn’t been as productive, jersey Nos. 13 and 14 had seven goals between them, while 15 had none at the point he’d netted seven himself last season.
“We’ve been talking to him and showing him film of last year,” CC coach Mike Haviland said. “He didn’t even think, he just shot it at the net there, and it goes in. It was good to see. He played well tonight.”
Bergh crossed the blue line and dropped off the puck for Trey Bradley, who took a shot. Bergh chased down the rebound well wide of Ryan Larkin on a delayed penalty and threw it at the open net. Larkin flopped backward looking for it, but it squeezed past him.
Bergh nearly took down Cole McCaskill in celebration before heading over to the bench, visibly lighter.
“Going in, I was just saying I’m going to throw everything on net and see what happens,” Bergh said. “It felt good, obviously, but the biggest thing is the two points.”
The lead held for nearly a period and a half, but Miami’s Karch Bachman used his defender as a screen and fired on Leclerc just inside the blue line to tie the game 8:04 into the second period.
Miami (8-5, 2-3 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) broke a stick and turned the puck over, which led to Middendorf taking a pass from Alex Berardinelli and unloading a slap shot that beat Larkin with 4:09 remaining in the second period.
In the Tigers’ (5-5-1, 1-4 NCHC) last home outing against St. Cloud State, they went into the third period up a goal twice but couldn’t make it stick. Against Miami, they fared better.
Colorado College’s penalty kill had to finish off a second stretch of 5-on-3, and much of the period was spent in CC’s end, but there was no change to the score. Leclerc was called upon nine times.
“He gives you an honest effort, a chance to win every night,” Haviland said.