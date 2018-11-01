A useful, if strenuous checkup awaits as Colorado College (4-1-1) opens its conference slate by hosting No. 2 St. Cloud State.
“We want to see how we measure up against the best, and St. Cloud is the best right now,” co-captain Mason Bergh said.
Bergh, who this week was named one of 15 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award for excellence in the classroom and community as well as on the ice, is still waiting on his first goal of the season. He’s had plenty of close chances and has been denied by the goal post.
“It’s not how you want to start, being a returner and a guy that’s counted on for offense,” Bergh said. “I’m just focusing on doing the little things right and hoping I get a little puck luck coming soon.”
He’s plus-3 and has won 59 percent of his faceoffs, and has five assists. The top line he centers with Trey Bradley and Nick Halloran got off to a slow start by its standards. Those three provided 44 percent of the team’s goals last season but are at 18 percent in the early going of this one.
They were whistled offsides frequently and had uncharacteristic trouble moving the puck.
“I think we kind of had to reset and figure out what made us successful last year. We got away from that a little at the start of the year,” Bergh said.
“I think we put a lot of expectations on ourselves to come out and score right away, and it didn’t happen. Got into our head a little bit.”
The line generated three even-strength goals in the series finale against New Hampshire on Oct. 20, a promising sign not a moment too soon.
Last season, the Tigers went up to St. Cloud and were swept by a combined 11-2 score.
Bob Motzko resigned and took a job at Minnesota after a regular-season National Collegiate Hockey Conference championship with St. Cloud State, followed by a first-round NCAA Tournament exit against Air Force. Brett Larson is behind the bench now, but the Huskies have picked up right where they left off.
“Nothing’s really changed,” CC coach Mike Haviland said. “New coach, but they play the same way.”
The Huskies (5-1) have won nine straight at The Broadmoor World Arena, going back to 2013, the year before Haviland was hired. They figure to be fired up coming off their first loss , as Northeastern scored three unanswered goals to win 3-2 on Saturday.
St. Cloud State has been ranked in the top four in the country since the start of the season. A win or tie would certainly help the case of the Tigers, who are the first team on the outside of the USCHO.com and USA Today polls.
“They’ve had our number in this building, and I think going into this weekend, that’s on our minds,” Bergh said.