WALTHAM, Mass. • Brendan Hamblet scored at 2:03 of overtime to lift Bentley to a 4-3 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Friday. Bentley (11-11-3, 10-7-2 AHC) extended its unbeaten streak to eight games (6-0-2), tied as the longest in the nation. Air Force fell to 13-10-4, 11-6-3.
After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for four goals in the first three minutes of the second period. Late in the first, Evan Giesler drew a penalty and Air Force capitalized early in the second. After winning the opening faceoff, Evan Feno’s shot from the top of the left circle was saved, but Kieran Durgan put back the rebound 23 seconds into the second period. Durgan is tied for the team lead with 11 goals this season.
Air Force won a center ice faceoff after Bentley’s first score, Trevor Stone collected a loose puck and scored his eighth of the season 52 seconds into the second period. The two Air Force goals came in a span of 29 seconds.
Midway through the third period, on the power play, Giesler gave Air Force a 3-2 lead from Kyle Haak and Durgan. Bentley tied the game with 2:18 remaining.
“This is a tough one to take,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said.