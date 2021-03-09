The Air Force Falcons rolled in, but their postseason lasted a mere 60 minutes Tuesday in a 7-3 loss to Bentley in Waltham, Mass.
Bentley advanced to face top-seeded AIC. Air Force, which had won its past three, finished the season 3-10-1 overall.
That included a COVID-19 shutdown and nine games that were never made up. Two expected contributors were ineligible for the entire season. The adversity could have a positive impact, but if so, this year’s group paid for it in advance.
“There’s several kids that played a lot of games that we didn’t think would play very much this year,” coach Frank Serratore said. “They were forced into action.”
“Our senior class probably didn’t get that many games under our belts until junior year,” defenseman Jake Levin added. “They’re not freshmen and sophomores. It’s not really going to be a young team next year. There’s a lot of good, quality experience in that locker room. I think they’ll be just fine.”
With fellow co-captain Zach Mirageas sidelined by a lower-body injury, Levin was the only player in Tuesday’s game who suited up for a 2018 win over top-seeded St. Cloud State in Air Force’s last NCAA Tournament appearance.
This was likely the final college game for the senior class because military responsibilities will conflict with an extra year of NCAA eligibility, Levin said.
Senior goaltender Zach LaRocque got the nod Tuesday. He was pulled after Bentley’s fifth goal in favor of Alex Schilling, who stopped a breakaway as Air Force pushed to tie late.
Air Force got its ideal start. Off the opening faceoff, Willie Reim skated in alone and beat Nicholas Grabko (28 saves) five-hole 20 seconds in.
“Obviously we were feeling pretty good,” said sophomore Reim, who was the Falcons’ leading scorer this season (six goals, six assists).“Then we let it slip away rather quickly, unfortunately.”
The quick strike did nothing to deflate Bentley. The host Falcons scored three unanswered goals in six minutes off an odd-angle shot, an odd-man rush and a spinning rebound that went over LaRocque’s outstretched foot.
A major penalty to Bentley captain Charlie Marchand allowed Air Force to get back in the game. Brandon Koch’s blast on a 5-on-3 came before the period break and senior Max Harper’s tip made the score 3-all.
“You shouldn’t have to score five or six goals to win a playoff game,” Serratore said. “If there was ever a year that maybe that could be, it was this year.”
A second comeback wasn’t to be after Brendan Walkom ducked his coverage and put the puck under a sliding LaRocque, then a turnover behind the net led to Matt Gosiewski’s power-play goal. The hosts tacked on two empty-net goals.
The Atlantic Hockey Tournament first round is single-elimination this season. Air Force has the finality it missed out on when the tournament’s later rounds were canceled last year, unpleasant as it may feel.
“Hopeful that next season will be more normal and there won’t be so many things we have to fight along the way,” Reim said.