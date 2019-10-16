Everything continues to come together for Ben Waters this season.
The long-awaited breakout game for senior from the Denver area came just up the road in Boulder during an upset victory over Colorado.
Last week, a trick play designed for him almost went haywire when quarterback Donald Hammond III dropped the ball. But Hammond recovered in time to loft a 54-yard touchdown to Waters.
And this week, he’ll visit Hawaii at a most fortuitous time as his sister, Lizzie (now going by the name Nova) is a freshman on Hawaii’s track team. And she had a birthday this week.
“She’s a character. She’s awesome,” Waters said. “ And she’s probably the best athlete in the family.”
There are certainly no complaints for Waters right now, who waited patiently for this opportunity through a career that saw him go back and forth between offense and defense before securing the starting slot receiving position as a senior.
“It’s been a blast,” Waters said. “It’s been so fun. It’s a great senior year, for sure.”
Air Force has reaped the benefits of Waters’ season. He has nine catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 32.4 yards-per-catch average that would lead the nation if he met the 1.875 receptions per game requirement for inclusion on the leaderboard (he currently falls two receptions short).
Perhaps the most noticeable part of his game has been the acceleration to get to deep balls that have at times during the routes looked overthrown.
“Any time you run a 47-flat 400 meters, you roll pretty good,” coach Troy Calhoun said, referencing Waters’ track time while at Valor Christian, “and you have pretty good top-end speed.”
Waters waited a while for this.
“This has been an unreal season,” he said. “It’s been something to just enjoy.”