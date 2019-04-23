Ben Garland's three-year run with the Atlanta Falcons is over.
The former Air Force standout is now a free agent after Atlanta opted not to re-sign him following the 2018 season. Tuesday, Garland left Atlanta with a classy tweet.
Leaving Atlanta today, I fell in love with this community, during my time here. Can’t thank the coaches enough for the opportunity to play for this great city. #InBrotherhood #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/dW7cIzsl97— Ben Garland (@BenGarland63) April 23, 2019
Garland received the 2018 Salute to Service Award, which recognizes exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support members of the military community.
Garland played last season on a $2.9 million restricted free agent tender with Atlanta. Over three seasons, he appeared in a total of 46 games and made seven starts.
A defensive tackle at Air Force, Garland was converted to offense while a member of the Denver Broncos in 2012 and then made his NFL debut in 2014.