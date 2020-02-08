The end of a long scoring drought gave way to the end of a long winless streak.
Grant Cruikshank scored the shootout winner against St. Cloud State and Matt Vernon was dialed in for a second straight night, making 32 saves in a 2-2 official tie that netted Colorado College two conference standings points. The Tigers stopped their losing streak at seven.
Cruikshank also set up Ben Copeland, who hadn’t scored in 19 games. Expected and expecting to be a major contributor this season, the sophomore couldn’t catch a break.
“We talk about it every day. All we talk about is hockey,” Cruikshank said.
“I think he’s been playing well this entire time, this whole season maybe. He hasn’t been getting those bounces. He stuck with it and I’m proud of him for that.”
He ended the slump with one worth waiting for. Copeland took the puck from Cruikshank and went blue line to blue line. He split the defense and, with a stick in his midsection, put a backhander past Hrenak.
“If you watched him after that, he played really good hockey,” coach Mike Haviland said. “He played back where Copes was. It’s amazing what little baby steps can do for you.”
Vernon’s final save of the night secured CC’s first conference shootout victory since March 6, 2015, at Omaha.
A pair of breakaway goals staked Colorado College to a second-period 2-0 lead for the second straight night. But giving up leads, particularly at home, has been a theme. The Tigers have surrendered multigoal leads and proceeded to lose four times at The Broadmoor World Arena this season.
On Saturday, they gave up the advantage but withstood the St. Cloud State onslaught and turned it around for target practice in 3-on-3 overtime. They took off on 2-on-1 after 2-on-1 but couldn’t solve David Hrenak (31 saves).
In the shootout, Cruikshank went first. He batted the puck around and Hrenak seemed to see where it was headed, but Cruikshank already had him beaten stick side.
Vernon squeezed Nolan Walker’s shot between his knees, kicked the puck away and held out his arms as the Tigers descended on him.
“I think we’ve been holding in some of that happy energy for a long time now,” Cruikshank said. “The boys were happy.”
Copeland’s goal came with 1:50 remaining in the first period.
“(The past few months) have been frustrating for sure,” Copeland said. “I thought I was playing the right way, but the bounces weren’t going my way.”
While killing a penalty, Connor Mayer came up the boards and centered to Josiah Slavin, who beat both men back and rifled one by Hrenak.
Walker made it 2-1, and the narrow lead didn’t withstand a third-period St. Cloud State power play. Easton Brodzinski sent the game to overtime, where the Huskies won the previous night.
Haviland said he and St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson agreed it was a “great series.”
“We’ve had a lot of meetings and a lot of talks,” Haviland said of the Tigers. “It’s nice to see them smile, it really is. It was nice to see their effort was there, consistently throughout.”