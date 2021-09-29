ENGLEWOOD — In his 13 years as the Ravens' coach, John Harbaugh has played at Mile High Stadium three times.
But one memory stands above the rest for him and the Ravens' organization — a game Broncos Country has tried to forget.
“I think you all know," Harbaugh told Denver media Wednesday. "I’ve got to be honest, I’ve got a few bad memories, too. It goes hand in hand."
But those bad memories are certainly outweighed by the 2012 divisional-round playoff game between the Broncos and Ravens. It was that night that the Ravens beat the Broncos in double overtime, 38-35, after Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco connected with Jacoby Jones on a 70-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.
It's a play that's been etched in NFL history and has yet to escape many Broncos fans' memories.
"It’s always in your head," Harbaugh said. "There are other plays in that game too that I remember. I remember (former Ravens guard) Marshall Yanda being covered with ice because our heaters went off on the sideline and he was spraying himself with some of the water bottles. I remember that all of our Gatorade froze — I remember that toward the end of the third quarter. That was pretty crazy. The whole thing was very memorable but there’s been other games that haven’t been so pleasant.”
The other two times Harbaugh coached at Mile High he wasn't so lucky, losing to the Broncos in 2013, 49-27, and losing again in 2015, 19-13.
Still, he's excited to return to Denver, saying it's one of his favorite places to play.
“We’ve been there a few times and it’s a great stadium," Harbaugh said. "When you drive up there it’s pretty impressive. It just looks so big when you drive up there. I don’t know if they put it up on a hill or what, but it looks giant. Then you get in there and all the fans get in there it’s a great fan base and it’s always really loud. Denver always has good teams so it’s one of those trips that you certainly remember, and you remember because of how tough it is.”
Harbaugh recalls time with Fangio
Harbaugh does have a connection with the Broncos other than the Flacco to Jones highlight. He coached alongside Broncos coach Vic Fangio in Baltimore for two seasons from 2008-09. Fangio was Harbaugh's linebackers coach those seasons.
“Vic was great. Really it was great to have him around," Harbaugh said. "We got to be good friends and I really have tons of respect for him. I admire him as a person and as a football man — an old-school football man. He knows the game inside and out. It was great to have him here.”
After his time in Baltimore, Fangio got his first gig as a defensive coordinator at Stanford under Harbaugh's brother, Jim. Since then, Fangio's career has taken off, as his defensive scheme has been replicated around the league.
Harbaugh said Fangio is one of the top defensive gurus in the league.
“The first thing is it’s so sound. There’s really no holes," Harbaugh said. "He does a great job in terms of making sure all the principles are applied and taken care of by the players and the assistant coaches, I’m sure. He just does a great job of that. That’s where it starts from there. He’s always going to have his ideas and his game plan things that are going to be applicable to that week and he does a great job with it.”
Harbaugh impressed by Bridgewater
Harbaugh also took time to mention how impressed he's been with Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who he said has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL this season.
“He’s been great," Harbaugh said. "He’s just running the offense exceptionally well. He’s talented, he stands in there tall, he makes throws very accurate. I mean, the completion percentage is off the charts. He’s moving the ball down the field, he gets out of the pocket when he needs to, he feels the rush when he needs to, he throws it quickly when he needs to, holds it when he needs to. He’s just playing at a really high level.”