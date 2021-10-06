ENGLEWOOD — Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams is turning heads across the NFL.
Williams has been one of the Broncos' top offensive weapons this season, showcasing his ability to extend plays with his physical nature. And his opponent this week, the Steelers, have had their eye on him since the draft.
"Thought very highly of him," Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday. "We looked at all of what I would describe as 'A' runners, and obviously Williams was and is one of those."
The Steelers have a good rookie running back of their own in Najee Harris, who they selected 24th in the draft. Through four games, Harris is second in the league in rookie rushing yards, totaling 185 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.36 yards per carry. The only rookie ahead of him is Williams, who has totaled 186 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.04 yards per carry.
"He's really talented," Tomlin said of Harris. "His talent level has met our expectations in terms of what we envisioned prior to and into draft weekends."
The
Steelers have to face the one-two punch of Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon.
"We're not specifically focused on (Williams), we're focused on their run game," Tomlin said. "Both guys are involved. We've got respect for both. We're really just looking at the schematics of it now. It's almost like those guys are interchangeable. We better be in our gap, we better square, we better do a good job of tackling, we better come off blocks and get secondary tacklers to the ball. That's just good team run defense and that's where our focus is as opposed to the individual themselves."
Tomlin reflects on time with Munchak
Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak was the Steelers' line coach under Tomlin from 2014-2018. Munchak left Pittsburgh for Denver to work for Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, signing a five-year contract in 2019.
"The thing I really appreciate the most about (Munchak) is his approach to the art and science of coaching," Tomlin said. "There's a scientific or schematic approach and he's excellent at that — game planning, schematics and so forth. But he's equally as good at managing of people and the guidance in terms of the development of the men that he worked with. ... His schematics are really strong, his people skills are equally as strong."
Preparing for Fangio's defense is tall task
Like most opposing coaches, Tomlin only had good things to say about Fangio's defense, which is regarded as one of the best in the NFL.
"I'm not highly familiar with him personally," Tomlin said. "But in terms of what they do defensively, they're multiple. The safeties in particular are really talented and versatile and I think their versatility, the way that they're able to employ them in a lot of different circumstances, really adds flexibility to the schematics and makes them a tough nut to crack."