Baylor will visit Air Force in 2027, capping a home-and-home football series that was officially announced Wednesday.
Air Force also announced New Mexico State will be added to future schedules with dates at home and on the road.
Baylor was the headliner of Wednesday's announcement, which also reaffirmed a visit from Colorado on Sept. 10, 2022, to complete a home-and-home series that began with Air Force’s overtime victory in Boulder in 2019. The Bears, from the Big 12, will host Air Force on Sept. 7, 2024, and visit Falcon Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027.
Air Force has not hosted a team from a Power 5 conference since California visited in 2004 and will have two such visits in a five-year span.
“We are pleased to announce these important upcoming football games both home and away,” athletic director Nathan Pine said in a press release. “Our scheduling approach to a five-year cycle will be a home-home series with a Power 5 opponent, a home-home series with a Group of 5 opponent and one high-profile game on the road in addition to an FCS opponent on opening weekend. When scheduling away opponents, we look to try to visit strategic recruiting regions, areas with strong alumni support, and schools with Air Force bases near them.”
Air Force released future nonconference schedules through 2027, with each season opening at home against an FCS opponent — Lafayette (2021), Northern Iowa (2022), Robert Morris (2023), Duquesne (2026), TBA FCS foe (2024, 2025 and 2027).
“The home FCS opponent on opening weekend annually is an important institutional priority and gives the academy the ability to ensure a home game to build Parent’s Weekend around following Cadet Basic Training,” Pine said. “Football scheduling will always be a moving target and we will remain flexible while trying to ensure attractive home games for our local fans and great away games to best showcase Air Force Football nationally.”
New Mexico State competes as an independent at the FBS level.