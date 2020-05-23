Colorado College turned to an alumnus to fill its vacant men’s basketball coach position.
California State Bakersfield (Division I) associate head coach Jeff Conarroe accepted the role, CC athletic director Lesley Irvine announced Saturday. Conarroe graduated in 1999 and served as an assistant coach at CC during the 1999-2000 season.
Conarroe spent the last nine seasons at CSU Bakersfield. Conarroe helped the Roadrunners to their first NCAA Tournament berth in 2016 and three postseason appearances in four years.
He will start at CC on June 2, according to a school release.
“Colorado College is a special place that is an ideal fit for me and my family,” Conarroe said in the release. “I am grateful to Lesley Irvine for believing in me, her passion for Colorado College and vision for CC athletics is clear and she is a big reason I am coming home.”
According to the CSU Bakersfield website, Conarroe also served as an intern with the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Colorado College announced March 4 that coach Andy Partee resigned after 14 years at CC to pursue other opportunities and a national search would begin immediately.
Partee led the Tigers to a 148-209 record during his long tenure. The team went 8-16 last season.
It was the first head coaching search for Irvine, and she said she was “excited to kind of sink my teeth into that.”