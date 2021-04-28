The Giants gladly accepted the gift of free baserunners. Particularly the three that came with the bases loaded.
The Rockies, meanwhile, flirted with the possibility of no baserunners at all.
And so the road woes resumed for Colorado with a 7-3 loss on Wednesday.
San Francisco began its on-base onslaught against starter German Marquez in the second inning, loading the bases with a walk and a pair of singles and then scoring on bases-loaded walks to Curt Casali and Tommy La Stella. Brandon Belt finished the four-run frame with a two-run single.
Marquez was chased after four innings, but the trend of baserunners — and control issues — continued.
Ben Bowden allowed a pair of runners in one inning, as did Jordan Sheffield. Both issued a walk.
Yency Almonte found himself in a bases-loaded spot in the seventh and allowed a run on an infield single and then issued yet another RBI walk.
The Giants, who had 17 baserunners, drew nine walks.
“The walks came back to bite us today,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “That’s unacceptable for a big-league pitching staff to walk nine guys.”
The Rockies, on the other hand, didn’t find first base until Charlie Blackmon drew a one-out walk in the fifth inning against Alex Wood.
Wood’s no-hitter was broken up by Garrett Hampson’s two-out double in the sixth inning for Colorado.
Wood (3-0) went six innings, allowing four hits, two runs, two walks and striking out nine. The veteran left-hander took his season ERA to 1.50.
The Rockies lost their first seven road games — a stretch in which they were outscored 31-11 — before topping San Francisco 7-5 on Tuesday in 10 innings.
Marquez (1-2) has walked multiple hitters in all six starts. He issued six free passes in his first start, and Tuesday marked the third time he’s walked three batters.
“Control has been bad all year,” Marquez said. “I just have to keep working on my delivery from the stretch. … It’s going to come around very soon.”
The next start for Marquez is scheduled for Monday at Coors Field against these same Giants.
“He’ll be ready for a redeemer,” Black said.
The Rockies scored two runs in the seventh on a Josh Fuentes double play and a Yonathan Daza single. Elias Diaz drove in a run in the ninth.