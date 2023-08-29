Tuesday, the Rocky Mountain Vibes announced the hire of Bob Flannery as the team's general manager.

Flannery joins the Colorado Springs club with more than 24 years of experience in the minor league baseball, 13 of which were as a general manager, according to release. He was with the Omaha Storm Chasers as a general manager the last two seasons. He was previously with the Boise Hawks for more than six years and was named Executive of the Year for the Northwest League in 2018.

Flannery will join the Vibes' front office in September.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be names (sic) the Vibes’ General Manager and I am thrilled for this opportunity," Flannery said in a release. "The staff is hard at work finishing the season and I can’t wait to join them as the team makes a run to make the playoffs.”