DENVER — The MLB offseason was already longer than normal. For pitchers Lucas Gilbreath and Robert Stephenson, Opening Day was even further delayed.
Gilbreath and Stephenson tested positive for COVID-19 right before spring training ended and had to sit out for the first 11 games of the season. Since they couldn't fly on the team plane and risk infecting the rest of the team, the two road tripped 14 hours back to Denver together.
After a rehab assignment and a night of waiting in the bullpen, Gilbreath and Stephenson finally got to kick off their seasons on Wednesday.
Stephenson held his own, but Gilbreath was left wishing for a re-do. Call it 'opening day' jitters or just call it missed locations, but either way it was not the start he was hoping for as the Rockies fell 9-6 to the Phillies. The Rockies, though, still won the series, and are 8-4 to start the season.
"Obviously things didn't go as planned," Gilbreath said. "It's not the first bad outing I've ever had and it's not going to be the last. It hurts a little bit, you don't want to let the team down like that."
Stephenson said he woke up on April 5, the day before the team left spring training, and felt horrible. Gilbreath also tested positive the same day, but did not have any symptoms. They made the journey to Denver a few days later, trading off driving duties.
Once Stephenson felt better, he and Gilbreath began throwing together while they finished their quarantine. Luckily, neither of their families got sick, but Stephenson said it was still hard to miss opening day.
"It sucked," Stephenson said. "It was tough for sure. But it was cool to see the guys do well."
On Wednesday, the Rockies didn't make it easy for Gilbreath in his return.
Germán Márquez started strong, and stayed in after being hit by a come backer in the lower back in the second inning. Márquez gave up two home runs in the fourth, and a moonshot third-decker by Kyle Schwarber in the sixth. It's the sixth time in his career that he's given up three home runs in a game.
The Rockies and Phillies were tied 4-4 when Jhoulys Chacín took the mound in the seventh. He allowed the bases to get loaded before even recording an out. He struck out J.T. Realmuto, then handed off the game to Gilbreath. It only took six minutes for the game to get out of hand, as Gilbreath five runs scored, two of which Gilbreath was credited for.
"It is what it is. I'm going to get another opportunity," Gilbreath said. "You just have to flush it and take what you can from it. Obviously I had some bad misses and some pitches I'd like back."
Stephenson, meanwhile, pitched a quick 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout. The Rockies' offense got contributions from CJ Cron and Ryan McMahon, who had two and three RBIs respectively. They will now head off on their first real road trip of the season, starting with a three-game series in Detroit on Friday.