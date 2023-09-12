It was a much smaller crowd on hand at UCHealth Park Tuesday afternoon for the Rocky Mountain Vibes' first-ever postseason game than the approximately 3,100 scheduled to watch the game Monday night based on ticket sales.

The rain delayed Monday's 6:35 p.m. game until Tuesday at 3 p.m., but it couldn't stop the show that the Vibes were going to put on in front of their home fans. Behind a massive six-run sixth inning, Rocky Mountain bludgeoned the Raptors of Ogden, Utah 11-0. The victory puts Rocky Mountain one win away from claiming the Pioneer Baseball League South Division championship and playing in the league finals starting Saturday.

"You can't let that stuff affect you. Obviously, if the game was played (Monday) night, we would have had a good crowd, a good atmosphere. The city would have shown out for us," Vibes first baseman Jake McMurray said. "You can't really change your mindset or the type of players that we try to be or the type of team that we are. So we just showed up today and tried to play our best ball, and we were able to do that today."

At the plate, McMurray was unstoppable. He went three of three with four RBIs. He got the Vibes off to a fast start, scoring second baseman Ethan Lopez off an RBI single in the first inning. In the bottom of the second, McMurray hit a shot to center field, scoring two. An Ogden error allowed a third runner to score. The sequence gave the Vibes a 4-0 lead.

McMurray's third at-bat in the bottom of the fourth should have produced another RBI, but shortstop Elvis Peralta slipped on the way home and was forced to remain at third base.

Even on defense, McMurray made plays. In the top of the sixth, he caught a throw at first while keeping his foot on the bag, which caused him to do the splits.

"To be honest, I don't know if I could do the splits any other time than just in the game. I gotta get stretched out a couple times before the game to be able to do that," he said. "But Dusty (Stroup) came out and made a good play. (Ogden's Juan) Teixiera tried to bunt it on him, but Dusty he's been that guy for us all year at third base, and he came up bare hand, so I just tried to go help make the play for him and tried to get an out for (pitcher) Nico (Zeglin)."

Ogden was wise to McMurray for his fourth at-bat in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded, the Raptors switched pitchers as the first baseman came to the plate to no avail. Ogden's Rafael Vazquez walked McMurray, scoring a run for Rocky Mountain. On the ensuing at-bat, Vazquez, while attempting to field a hit, threw a ball that went wide of his catcher at home plate, allowing the Vibes to score two more. It unraveled from there for Ogden, which allowed an additional two RBIs and another score off a wild pitch from Vazquez.

It was smooth sailing for Rocky Mountain after that, but even before the sixth inning, the Vibes' 4-0 lead felt comfortable with the way Zeglin was pitching. The Vibes' starting pitcher threw for seven innings, striking out eight.

"The changeup was working well today. I think (Austin) Elder behind the plate called a great game. We were on the same page the whole time. If I shook, he knew exactly what the next pitch was," Zeglin said.

The defense behind the pitcher was stellar, as well. Ogden loaded the bases in the top of the second and was threatening to take control of the game. When Raptors left fielder Josh Broughton hit a ball deep to center, Vibes outfielder Matt Hogan sprinted to make a spectacular diving catch and the inning's final out.

"The game is different if that ball falls," Zeglin said. "Bases are loaded with two outs — three runs could have scored. So that totally changed the game, gave us all the momentum. I was still shocked ... he made a crazy play."

The Vibes control their fate as they now travel to Ogden for Game 2 of the series Wednesday and, if necessary, a series-deciding Game 3 Thursday.

"We know tomorrow they'll be a whole different team coming in," Vibes coach Les Lancaster said. "I coached there last year — I know (Ogden coach) Kash (Beauchamp) well enough and a bunch of the players. I know they're going to be hungry and everything.

"It won't be the same team we saw tonight, we just got to stay within ourselves and do what we're capable of doing and let things happen."