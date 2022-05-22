Francisco Cabrera authored one of the most clutch plays in baseball’s last half century. Now, he’s in Colorado Springs trying to help the next generation find its way onto that stage.
It was Cabrera, now the manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes, who pinch hit for Atlanta in the bottom of the ninth with two outs as they trailed by a run in Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS. His single to left drove in David Justice and then a plodding Sid Breams just ahead of the throw from the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Barry Bonds to send the Braves to the World Series.
The moment was even more remarkable considering Cabrera had batted only 10 times during the season.
“I’m just trying to teach these young guys and help them with the little bit that I know to get better at this level,” said Cabrera, whose career has since included minor league coaching assignments with the Mets, Cardinals and Tigers.
He was in the Dominican Republic working with young players when the owner of the Moncolova team in the Mexican League approached him about working with third basemen and catchers. Then the team thought he might be a valuable asset to the developmental squad as a hitting coach. That team was then shipped to Colorado Springs for the 2021 season, but Cabrera stayed behind because of the coronavirus.
Now he’s here with the team and was recently promoted to manager in part because of his ability to fluently communicate in Spanish and English.
“I see a lot of talent here,” said Cabrera. “There’s a lot of guys who are young. They have a chance to be somebody. The faster they get it, the faster they have a chance to get out of here.”
With a career that spanned five years — and that notable moment — and connections with so many teams, Cabrera believes he can help open doors for Vibes players as they try to break out of independent ball and sign with a Major League franchise.
The players know that, too.
“It’s amazing,” said Miguel Tejada Jr., whose name could also help open doors. “Of course he has a lot of experience and he knows so much about baseball, he’s going to be help us out a lot in the season with his expertise; definitely help us to be better.”