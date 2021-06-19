Baseball fans in Denver can enjoy a free fan event during the 2021 MLB All-Star Week featuring interactive fan experiences, rare memorabilia, food, music and more.
The event, Play Ball Park, will take place starting July 9, through July 13 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. Tickets are free to everyone and available to be reserved now.
The five-day event that leads up to the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field will feature many interactive activities for fans of all ages, including the chance to participate in drills, take batting practice, play video games and take pictures with the World Series trophy.
All-Star Week also includes the MLB Futures Game on Sunday and the Home Run Derby on Monday.
The event will feature over 30 legendary baseball and softball players, as well as themes for each day that will be announced at a later date.
Also taking place in the lead-up to the All-Star Game is a chance to view rare baseball memorabilia at the Rally Hotel at McGregor Square, located across the street from Coors Field.
Tickets for this event go on sale beginning Friday and will be $10. The memorabilia event will take place from July 10-18 and is hosted by History Colorado and the Rockies Baseball Club Foundation.
Some of the items fans will be able to see include Joe DiMaggio’s game-worn jersey from the 1951 World Series in which he hit the final home run of his career, a bat and glove used by Hank Aaron and a program from Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut in 1947, shattering the league’s color barrier.