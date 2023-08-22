Former Major League Baseball catcher Ryan Lavarnway always had a family, but baseball gave him a sense of community.

The recently retired veteran catcher, who played 15 years in the majors and minors and won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013, found his sense of belonging by playing for the Israeli National Baseball team.

"Playing for Israel in that first (World Baseball Classic) in 2017 was really life-changing for me," he said. "I grew up in a house with no faith, no religion and I didn't really feel like a member of a community outside of my house. My family, we were tight, but playing for Israel helped me find myself, it helped me find my faith, and it helped me find my place in the community."

Wednesday and Thursday Lavarnway, who is a broadcaster for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, will once again grab his bat and mitt to play the sport he loves as part of the team he covers.

The Major League catcher will join the Vibes as a "marketing player," which is a celebrity player that can join the team for no more than two games per month.

The Vibes will host the Ogden Raptors.

Being a marketing player, Lavarnway will promote his new children's book "Baseball and Belonging," which details his journey playing for Team Israel and finding a sense of self. He said his rabbi encouraged him to take his experiences, which he shared with adults at speaking events, and put them into a book for children.

Don't be fooled by his celebrity status, however. The seasoned catcher is coming to help the Vibes win.

"I know that these games matter. These games matter to the team, these games matter to the fans of this team," he said. "And I'm playing as a marketing player to promote my children's book and also to help me get ready for the European Championships, but I'm going to be playing to win. I'm going to be giving it my all and sharing my knowledge and experience with the guys and, hopefully, I play for two games and hopefully we come out with two wins."

When Lavarnway says the Vibes' games matter, he's not just stating clichés. Right now, Rocky Mountain is in first place in second half of the Pioneer League's South Division. The league is an independent partner league of the MLB but is not directly affiliated.

Standing 2½ games over the next two closest teams, the Vibes are eyeing their first postseason berth with 20 games left on the season.

Lavarnway understands the stakes.

"The games that I've called, they always hit," he said of the Vibes. "They've got the big bats, they've played some pretty good defense. The games they've won, they've pitched and defended in addition to hitting, and the games that they've lost, they didn't play all three aspects of the game. It's been good baseball, it's been fun to watch and commentate on and I'm excited to join them on the field."

Following the games, Lavarnway will bring his excitement to play for Team Israel in the 2023 Baseball European Championship. He represented Israel in the World Baseball Classic in 2017 and 2023 and competed in the Olympics in 2021.