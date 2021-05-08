Not even an eight-run outburst could solve the Rockies' issues on the road, in St. Louis, and 2021 in general.
Colorado twice faced four-run deficits, erasing the first but not quite the second in a 9-8 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.
It was the Rockies’ seventh straight loss in St. Louis, where they are 4-23 since 2012.
Colorado is the first National League team to reach 20 losses.
But it almost didn’t go that way.
A Dom Nunez bases-loaded double brought in three runs in the fifth inning and tied it after the Rockies had fallen into a 5-1 hole behind starting pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez.
St. Louis responded with four in the bottom of the fifth, the big shot coming on a two-run home run from Paul Goldschmidt.
Down 9-5, the Rockies rallied again. Raimel Tapia doubled home Alan Trejo and Charlie Blackmon’s single plated Tapia and Trevor Story. But St. Louis closer Alex Reyes helped his team escape the eighth and he pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 10th save.
Nolan Arenado, playing his second game against Colorado since the Rockies dealt him earlier in 2021, went 1 for 4 with a double, a walk and a run scored. He has two doubles and is 3 for 8 so far in the three-game series, which wraps Sunday.