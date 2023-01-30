The Rocky Mountain Vibes on Monday announced the hiring of Les Lancaster as the team's manager through the 2025 Pioneer Baseball season.

Lancaster, a two-time draftee who played in Major League Baseball for the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals, has been coaching since 1996, most recently serving as pitching coach of the Ogden Raptors, who are also in the Pioneer Baseball League, and the Bravos de Margarita of the Venezuelan Winter League.

Lancaster takes over a Vibes team that went 37-56 last year.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be named the manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes," Lancaster said in a release. "It will be wonderful to be in the great city of Colorado Springs. I look forward to meeting all the Vibes fans and putting together a competitive team that they will enjoy watching. On behalf of the coaching staff and myself, ‘Let’s play ball!’”