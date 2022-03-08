SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. • It's long been thought that Russell Wilson has what it takes to be a professional athlete in Denver.

Turns out, it'll be in the NFL, and not in the MLB like the Rockies once envisioned.

Wilson was drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 draft, but in 2012 decided to pursue a career in the NFL. He landed with the Seahawks, but now the Super Bowl champion will be coming to the Mile High City after all. Wilson was traded to the Broncos on Tuesday, The Gazette confirmed.

When they drafted him, the Rockies knew Wilson was still deciding between football and baseball. They spoke with football scouts during their evaluation process, and were told that Wilson probably would have to go to Canada if he wanted to play football. At the time, he wasn't considered an NFL-caliber quarterback.

He was athletic enough to excel at both sports, though, and for a few years was able to manage the demands of both.

"He was very dynamic," said general manager Bill Schmidt, who drafted Wilson. "There were a lot of things he wanted to prove to people."

Wilson began his professional baseball career in 2010 with the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Rockies' former Class A short season affiliate, where he hit .230 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. That fall, he returned to North Carolina to play football. In January 2011, as Wilson was preparing for spring training, he transferred to the University of Wisconsin after North Carolina State expressed reservations about him playing both sports. He played one more baseball season, this time for the Asheville Tourists in Single A, before deciding to focus on baseball.

"He was a good athlete," Schmidt said. "He was a bats away. I thought he had a chance."

But even though Wilson will be in Denver, don't expect him to be throwing out the first pitch at Coors Field anytime soon. In 2013, Wilson was acquired by the Rangers in the Rule 5 draft, who then traded him to the Yankees a full year later, who still have control of him.

"He belongs to someone else," Schmidt said. "That'd be tampering. I'm not going to get into tampering trouble."