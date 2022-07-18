Pine Creek graduate Riley Cornelio was drafted in the seventh round of the MLB draft on Monday when the Washington Nationals made him the 201st overall selection.

Cornelio recently completed his junior year at TCU.

The slot value for Cornelio’s pick is $241,000, though those figures are mere suggestions and can be impacted by myriad variables.

Cornelio, from Monument, was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 86 prospect in the draft after his senior year at Pine Creek but was upfront about his desire to attend TCU. He went undrafted.

His first year in Fort Worth, Texas, was all but wiped out by the coronavirus and he entered this season with only 17⅔ innings of collegiate experience.

This year he threw 75 innings, posting a 4.68 ERA as he went 4-5. He has held hitters to a .214 batting average during his college career.

Cornelio hit his stride over a stretch of five starts during the Big 12 season, posting a 1.65 ERA over 32⅔ innings with 35 strikeouts and 14 walks while giving up just 17 hits.

With eligibility remaining in college, Cornelio could return to TCU if he does not agree to a deal with the Nationals.