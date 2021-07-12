The Home Run Derby has become arguably the most-anticipated event during MLB All-Star Week.

The derby has been revived in recent years with a new, knockout style format as well as the young superstars signing up to participate in the event.

This year’s derby in Denver might be the most highly anticipated yet, as it’s not just filled with some of the game’s best, young power hitters, but will take place at Coors Field, where balls soar through the thin Colorado air and into the crowd with regularity.

With seven first-time participants, let’s look at all eight players that will be competing. All stats are as of Saturday, July 10.

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

2021 HRs: 16

Career HRs: 85

HRs at Coors Field: 3 (Longest 467 ft. in 2019)

Longest career HR: 489 ft. (2019 vs. Twins at Target Field)

Analysis: Pete Alonso is coming to Colorado to defend his title. The 2019 Home Run Derby Champion hasn’t put up the same type of power numbers he did back in 2019 when he led the majors with 53 homers on the way to winning Rookie of the Year, but he’s still one of the favorites to repeat as champion.

Joey Gallo, OF, Texas Rangers

2021 HRs: 23

Career HRs: 143

HRs at Coors Field: 1 (448 ft. in 2020)

Longest career HR: 496 ft. (2018 vs. Indians at Globe Life Field)

Analysis: Despite not being the biggest name in the derby field, there might not be anyone that has more raw power than Gallo, a 6-foot-5 Las Vegas native who already has 15 homers of 450 feet or longer in his career. He’ll be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game as a reserve outfielder, but Monday’s Home Run Derby is his time to shine

Trey Mancini, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2021 HRs: 15

Career HRs: 101

HRs at Coors Field: 0

Longest career HR: 459 ft. (2017 vs. Rangers at Globe Life Field)

Analysis: The feel-good story of this year’s derby is without a doubt, Mancini. He returned to baseball in 2021 after missing the 2020 season after he announced he had stage 3 colon cancer. In November, Mancini said that he was cancer-free and would return to the Orioles in 2021. He’s continued to produce in Baltimore, eclipsing the 100 career HRs mark earlier this season.

Shohei Ohtani, P/DH, Los Angeles Angels

2021 HRs: 33

Career HRs: 80

HRs at Coors Field: 0

Longest career HR: 470 ft. (2021 vs. Royals at Angel Stadium)

Analysis: All eyes will be on Ohtani all week in Denver, and for good reason. He’s the MLB leader in home runs at the break, and oh by the way if you haven’t heard, he’s also got a 4-1 record on the mound this season with 87 strikeouts in 67 innings. Ohtani went on a tear in June, racking up 13 homers in the month with an OPS of 1.312. He’s the first player selected to the All-Star Game as both a hitter and a pitcher, and he’ll likely be putting balls way into the top deck at Coors Field.

Matt Olson, 1B, Oakland Athletics

2021 HRs: 21

Career HRs: 124

HRs at Coors Field: 1 (403 ft. in 2021)

Longest career HR: 475 ft. (2018 vs. Rays at RingCentral Coliseum)

Analysis: Named an All-Star for the first time this season, Olson has been carrying the Athletics offensively this season, emerging as one of the best first basemen in all of baseball. He’s the ninth different A’s player to participate in the derby and is looking become the second to win the event since Yoenis Cespedes won back-to-back in 2013-14.

Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals

2021 HRs: 20

Career HRs: 172

HRs at Coors Field: 0

Longest career HR: 460 ft. (2021 vs. Indians at Kauffman Stadium)

Analysis: The longtime backstop for the Royals and 2015 World Series Champion will be making his 7th All-Star appearance, but just his first in the Home Run Derby. Perez has made the All-Star Game each year since 2013, except in 2019 when he missed the entire season due to Tommy John surgery and in 2020 when there was no game. He’s just the ninth catcher to participate in the derby and the first since Gary Sánchez in 2017.

Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals

2021 HRs: 10

Career HRs: 79

HRs at Coors Field: 2 (Longest 440 ft. in 2018)

Longest career HR: 466 ft. (2020 vs. Mets at Citi Field)

Analysis: At 22 years old, Soto is the youngest participant in this year’s derby and joins Bryce Harper as just the second Nationals player to participate. He’s already a World Series Champion and will be making his first All-Star appearance this week as well, but he’s capable of putting on a show anytime he steps into the batter’s box.

Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies

2021 HRs: 11

Career HRs: 145

HRs at Coors Field: 90

Longest career HR: 487 ft. (2018 vs. Giants at Coors Field)

Analysis: Could this be Trevor Story’s signature moment as a member of the Rockies? There’s certainly a good chance Story does what Harper did back in 2018, winning the Home Run Derby in front of the hometown fans a few months before departing in free agency. He’s not the biggest star in the field, but Rockies fans will be cheering hard for Story on Monday night and he’s certain to launch a few balls up onto the concourse in left field. Story is the 12th different Rockies player to participate in the derby and it’s the 8th derby in a row that will feature a hometown player.

The derby will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Here’s how the bracket looks for the event: