Phil S. Dixon, author, speaker and “walking encyclopedia of baseball history” — among other things — took a breather at a rest stop in Kansas on his way to give presentations in Golden, Greenwood Village and Manitou Springs, all within 25 hours.
The frantic pace is nothing new. What was conceived five years ago as a 90-stop tour became 200.
“Due to demand and what’s going on in the nation,” Dixon said. “This tour is a form of racial reconciliation, uniting the people together.
“When I first started, people said, ‘Why are you stopping? We need this more today than we did when you started.’”
Dixon will be in Manitou Springs on Friday night to give a presentation called “Kansas City Monarchs in Our Hometown,” which he describes as “a blend of sports and the arts.” The team was founded in 1920 and won the first Negro League World Series four years later. The Monarchs traveled to more cities than any other professional baseball team, and were the longest-running franchise in the history of the Negro Leagues. They disbanded in 1965.
In 2015, Dixon gave a presentation in Colorado Springs, which holds special significance. He lived in the Springs for a time, said he was a charter member of the Colorado Springs Card Collectors Club, and was featured in The Gazette in 1977 for his collection of 50,000 baseball cards at age 21.
“There was a ‘Maverick section’ in the newspaper where you could write in, and they would print stuff seeking cards,” Dixon said. “I still have copies at home.”
Forty-one years, nine books (with another in the works) and many speaking engagements later, the co-founder and board member of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City enjoys coming back to a town that helped spark his interest.
“It’s a great town for baseball, and some great players came out of it from the Sky Sox,” Dixon said, noting that he interviewed catcher Sam Hairston and pitcher Connie Johnson.
He will incorporate local history into his program, and expects to be energized by the audience.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “If they enjoy baseball and history, they will enjoy this program.”
“Kansas City Monarchs in Our Hometown,” Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Avenue, Friday, 7 p.m.