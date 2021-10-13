A record-tying night for Colorado Springs star forward Hadji Barry was spoiled Wednesday when the El Paso Locomotive beat the visiting Switchbacks, 4-2 in a game the Switchbacks led twice.
In a matchup that could be a postseason preview, the Switchbacks were the more aggressive team in the first half but came out flat in the second, allowing three unanswered goals.
Barry entered the game with 24 goals, one shy of the record set by Cameron Lancaster in 2018. The Switchbacks forward wasted little time tying the record, scoring his 25th goal of the season in the fifth minute.
Locomotive forward Ricardo Zacarias tied the score 1-1 with a goal in the 21st minute. Deshane Beckford scored for Colorado Springs in the 35th minute to send the Switchbacks into halftime with a 2-1 lead.
The halftime break seemed to rejuvenate the Locomotive. Macauley King scored in the 61st minute to tie the match, and Luis Solignac gave El Paso the lead with a goal in the 86th minute. Locomotive midfielder Diego Luna’s goal in the 97th minute put things out of reach as time ran out.
The match had been an opportunity for the 12-8-9 Switchbacks to get closer to their goal of reaching the playoffs. Instead, the loss moved them to 3rd in the division behind San Antonio FC, which hosts Colorado Springs on Oct. 30 in the final regular-season match of the season.
The Switchbacks' last regular season home game will be Saturday, Oct. 16 against Rio Grande Valley FC.