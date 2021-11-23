It was quite the season for Hadji Barry.
The Switchbacks star forward led his team to a Western Conference Quarterfinal appearance, tied the USL single-season goal record with 25, and earned the league's Golden Boot award.
And the accolades are still rolling in.
Barry was selected to the USL Championship All League First Team, the league announced Tuesday.
"It's really an honor being recognized as one of the top players in the USL this year," Barry said in a press release. "This is another reward of the great season I've had, and the hard work and dedication I've put in this year."
Barry thanked his teammates and coaches for pushing him every day, a luxury he will have for at least two more seasons. The 28-year-old signed a contract extension in July, keeping him in Colorado Springs through the end of the 2023 season.
Barry played with five different organizations before finding his place with Colorado Springs, a partnership that after one season seems to be working out.
"Hadji led our team in many different ways this year on his way to a historic feat individually," coach Brendan Burke said in a press release. "He became the face of a franchise, and deservedly so. We are thrilled to have the chance to work with him and watch him play again in Colorado Springs next year."
Barry is also a finalist for the league's Most Valuable Player award after finishing the season with a 30.5% shot conversion rate, and leading the Switchbacks in minutes played with 2,783.
"With so many great and talented players in this league, I am honored and thankful to be named one of the three finalists for such a prestigious award," Barry said in a press release.
Burke joined Barry on the awards list, being tabbed as a finalist for the USL's head coach of the year. This was Burke's first season with the Switchbacks, and he led them to a 13-10-9 record. The team was 2-7-7 — in a shortened season —the year prior, and 7-6-21 in 2019.
The 2021 season ended with conference quarterfinal loss to Orange County, 1-0 on Nov. 6.