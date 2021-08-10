Jon Gray’s instincts — and foot — took the Rockies out of the game on Tuesday.
Colorado’s starting pitcher was rolling in the fourth inning in Houston when he stuck his foot out and deflected a Carlos Correa ground ball that likely would have resulted in an inning-ending double play in a scoreless game. Instead, the ball ricocheted between first and second base, Correa reached base and Houston scored three times to pave the way toward a 5-0 victory at Minute Maid Park.
“Would-a, should-a, could-a, the double play ball didn’t happen,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “But that’s baseball.”
Gray was pulled after 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and had nine strikeouts — pushing him past 800 in his career.
Jake Odorizzi held the Rockies to no runs and three hits through five innings for the Astros, and manager Dusty Baker’s team put together four shutout innings behind him. Christian Javier pitched two innings, Blake Taylor recorded two outs, Yími Garcia got an out to end the eighth and Pedro Báez pitched around a leadoff single from Elias Díaz.
Ryan McMahon doubled and was thrown out trying to reach third in the first inning. After that the Rockies managed only four singles.
The loss drops the Rockies to 13-41 on the road, where they have averaged 3.1 runs per game. At home the team is 38-21 and averaging 5.9 runs.
The Rockies have been shut out 14 times this season, all on the road.
This game undoubtedly turned on the ground ball that Gray instinctively deflected. Second baseman Garrett Hampson was playing up the middle against Correa, so the ground ball was headed directly to him when Gray altered its path.
What might have ended the inning instead put two runners on base. Chas McCormick’s RBI single and Taylor Jones’ two-run double allowed Houston to cash in on the opportunity.
"If I would have gotten out of the way we could have had a double play, but it hit the bottom of my shoe," Gray said. "It was tough, knowing that was going to be a double play if I just didn’t touch it."
The Astros tacked on another run against Gray when he hit Jose Altuve with a pitch leading off the fifth and Michael Brantley brought him in with a double.
Note
The Rockies placed OF Raimel Tapia on the 10-day injured list with a right big toe strain. Infielder/outfielder Taylor Motter was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque and served as the designated hitter in the American League park. Motter’s appearance was his first in the major leagues since 2018, when he appeared in 17 games for Seattle and Minnesota. He is a career .191 hitter in 142 games.